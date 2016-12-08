Martinsburg radio station named for Kercheval
The building housing three local radio stations in Martinsburg has been officially named for long time radio broadcaster Hoppy Kercheval. Officials from WV Radio Corp., the building's owner, were at the station at 1606 W. King St. Wednesday to unveil a bronze plaque depicting Kercheval during a ceremony Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey "R" where did Ammons go?
|6 hr
|Missingsermons
|2
|Decent girls in weston?
|8 hr
|real talk
|5
|dramica neal
|8 hr
|dramica neal
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Well
|3,925
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|Thu
|WvUHospitalSux
|5
|Which Sororities have the less herps?
|Dec 19
|Obvious
|5
|Concerned midwives (Aug '15)
|Dec 19
|Unhappy client
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC