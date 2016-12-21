Marshall splits $6 million with WVU to aid research and rural health
More than six million dollars remaining in a court settlement account has been transferred to Marshall University and West Virginia University. The funds were split equally between the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute at WVU and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at Marshall under a court order issued by Judge David W. Hummel of Marshall County, West Virginia, in late November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i 79
|10 hr
|Prl
|3
|R Scott Mick
|13 hr
|Tugg Speedman
|2
|Decent girls in weston?
|21 hr
|Knows History
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|Thu
|WvUHospitalSux
|5
|Which Sororities have the less herps?
|Dec 19
|Obvious
|5
|Concerned midwives (Aug '15)
|Dec 19
|Unhappy client
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC