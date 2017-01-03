Gradient overlay - click to view online paper
Local resident Jim Dunn was able to ring the "healing bell" at Garrett Regional Medical Center's WVU Cancer Institute this month, celebrating his completion of chemotherapy and his going into remission from the illness. Dunn was the first patient to receive chemotherapy at the cancer center when it opened last January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republican.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ?
|8 hr
|BwaHaHa
|11
|Wvu men hold all male spank parry for new year ...
|21 hr
|charlie dont surf
|8
|Pac man jones
|21 hr
|charlie dont surf
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Well
|3,956
|Miami Hurricanes Baby
|Tue
|Jose isnt turd 91
|55
|Mylan Layoffs : Are you affected?
|Tue
|Jerry K
|3
|MIAMI RAPES WVU mountaineers over rated were ho...
|Tue
|Jose is turd91
|3
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC