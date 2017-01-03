Gradient overlay - click to view online paper

Gradient overlay - click to view onli...

Local resident Jim Dunn was able to ring the "healing bell" at Garrett Regional Medical Center's WVU Cancer Institute this month, celebrating his completion of chemotherapy and his going into remission from the illness. Dunn was the first patient to receive chemotherapy at the cancer center when it opened last January.

