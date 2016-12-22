Father, son killed in Berkeley County crash
Kevin Lee Smith and Kevin Lee Smith Jr., of Hedgesville, were in a truck on Hammonds Mill Road at about 5:15 a.m. when it went across the center line near the intersection with Allensville Road and struck another truck head-on. The Smiths were pronounced dead at the scene.
