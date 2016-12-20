"Don't take away our ACA" chants heard at Charleston rally
Nearly 200,000 West Virginians stand to lose their health care coverage next year if the Affordable Health Care Act is repealed and replaced, as promised by the Trump administration. Protests were held across the country Tuesday by those in favor of keeping the ACA.
