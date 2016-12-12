Deadline approaching for Mylan employees to decide how to respond to job cuts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Tuesday is the deadline for non-union Mylan Pharmaceutical employees to either accept severance packages or re-apply for their jobs after the company announced job cuts last week.
