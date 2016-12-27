Caseload relief: Four circuits get additional judges next week
West Virginia will have four new circuit judgeships come Jan. 1 bringing the total number of circuit judges in the Mountain State to 74. The judgeships were added in circuits covering Raleigh County, Berkeley-Jefferson-Morgan, Lewis-Upshur and Mason-Jackson-Roane-Calhoun by the legislature in votes that took place in 2014 and 2015. The additions were based on a caseload study by the National Center for State Courts, according to West Virginia State Court Administrator Steve Canterbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Morgantown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is wvu bball schedule so weak compared to M...
|3 hr
|dork h
|5
|Which Sororities have the less herps?
|5 hr
|Herd91
|6
|This coming Friday begins the down slide for Ch...
|6 hr
|Dantoni lost to N...
|3
|Kirby
|6 hr
|Forestgump
|2
|Decent girls in weston?
|7 hr
|Larry
|12
|gil at ginos last night pretty blonde pink lips...
|13 hr
|Joey
|7
|dramica neal
|Sun
|dramica neal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Morgantown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC