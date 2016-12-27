Caseload relief: Four circuits get additional judges next week

West Virginia will have four new circuit judgeships come Jan. 1 bringing the total number of circuit judges in the Mountain State to 74. The judgeships were added in circuits covering Raleigh County, Berkeley-Jefferson-Morgan, Lewis-Upshur and Mason-Jackson-Roane-Calhoun by the legislature in votes that took place in 2014 and 2015. The additions were based on a caseload study by the National Center for State Courts, according to West Virginia State Court Administrator Steve Canterbury.

