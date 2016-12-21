Can WVU jump start an economy based o...

Can WVU jump start an economy based on innovation-not coal?

Monday Dec 12 Read more: University Business

Pittsburgh is often touted as a Rust Belt regeneration success story, the post-industrial city whose bets on the knowledge economy-institutional investment, entrepreneurialism, technology-paid off and thrust it into the future. One of the city's major universities, Carnegie Mellon, played a huge role in that rebirth, creating jobs, fostering student entrepreneurs, and attracting tech companies like Google, Intel, and Apple.

Read more at University Business.

Comments made yesterday: 27,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,365

