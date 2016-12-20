2016 GNCC Awards Banquet Recap
With the conclusion of the 13 rounds of the 2016 circuit, the GNCC Banquet took place on November 25 and 26 with the ultimate celebration to cap off the season. More than 1350 racers, family members and fans from all over the country came together in Morgantown, West Virginia to celebrate the prestigious accomplishments of the top 10 racers in each championship class.
