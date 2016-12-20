2016 GNCC Awards Banquet Recap

2016 GNCC Awards Banquet Recap

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Dirt Rider Magazine

With the conclusion of the 13 rounds of the 2016 circuit, the GNCC Banquet took place on November 25 and 26 with the ultimate celebration to cap off the season. More than 1350 racers, family members and fans from all over the country came together in Morgantown, West Virginia to celebrate the prestigious accomplishments of the top 10 racers in each championship class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morgantown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dramica neal 11 hr dramica neal 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 hr Rachael Golden 3,926
Kirby 18 hr Sorry dude 1
i 79 Sat Prl 3
Decent girls in weston? Sat Knows History 7
gil at ginos last night pretty blonde pink lips... Fri Tugg Speedman 6
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ? Dec 22 WvUHospitalSux 5
See all Morgantown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morgantown Forum Now

Morgantown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morgantown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Morgantown, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC