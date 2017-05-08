Woman Dies After Boat Sinks in Cave Run Lake
TV reports that the Rowan County Coroner identified the victim in the Sunday night accident as 50-year-old Darlene Viars, of Morehead. He says Viars and three other people were in a small boat that sank after rough waves caused the boat to take on high water.
