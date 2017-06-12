MSU Spring Commencement recognizes mo...

MSU Spring Commencement recognizes more than 1,200 degree candidates -

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Floyd County Times

Morehead State University honored more than 1,200 degree candidates at its two spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Academic-Athletic Center. There were smiles, cheers and lots of photographs taken as the newest alumni took the ceremonial walk across the stage, signifying the completion of their college degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

