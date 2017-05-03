There are on the New York Daily News story from Tuesday, titled Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis can proceed. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A gay couple's lawsuit against the Kentucky county clerk who denied them a marriage license can proceed, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Kim Davis refused to issue a marriage license to David Ermold and David Moore in Rowan County two years ago because she said it violated her religious beliefs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.