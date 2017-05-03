Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis can proceed
There are 4 comments on the New York Daily News story from Tuesday, titled Kentucky gay couple's lawsuit against Kim Davis can proceed. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A gay couple's lawsuit against the Kentucky county clerk who denied them a marriage license can proceed, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Kim Davis refused to issue a marriage license to David Ermold and David Moore in Rowan County two years ago because she said it violated her religious beliefs.
#1 Tuesday
we warned you religious tards-you will reap the whirlwind
#4 Yesterday
They want Davis to pay damages. What damages? They wasted a little time and gasoline driving over to apply for their marriage license?
#8 12 hrs ago
The gay wedding cake got stale and moldy waiting for Kim to do right
.
That's worth several million
.
Kim will have to hock all of her wedding rings up at the Pawn and Prey
#9 11 hrs ago
Hey sexually conflicted moron, people get damages for discrimination all the time. There doesn't have to be material loss. There's also emotional distress, punitive damages, lawyer's fees.
IMO, that woman who certainly looks violated - K. Davis - will not have to go bankrupt, though. The right wing mouthbreathers will fundieraise on her behalf.
You're ignorant on every subject. Except for urinating on strangers' shoes. That you're more than up to speed on.
Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
