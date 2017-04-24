MSU's New President Announced
MOREHEAD, Ky Paul C. Goodpaster, the Chair of the Board of Regents, sent out a statement welcoming Dr. Joseph A. Morgan to the Morehead State University family. Morgan will be MSU's 14th president starting in July.
