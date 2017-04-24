MSU's New President Announced

MSU's New President Announced

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

MOREHEAD, Ky Paul C. Goodpaster, the Chair of the Board of Regents, sent out a statement welcoming Dr. Joseph A. Morgan to the Morehead State University family. Morgan will be MSU's 14th president starting in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morehead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min President DonJ Trump 163,549
The most useless President 7 min Wisdom 61
The bible says all women ???? 2 hr Munn 6
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr President DonJ Trump 25,310
archaeological evidence of the bible nephilim 8 hr Changed 1
The End of an ERROR 10 hr trump 308
Our fast food joints 11 hr Cornfused 75
See all Morehead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morehead Forum Now

Morehead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morehead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Morehead, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC