MSUa s senior art exhibition to open April 5 -
The main gallery of Morehead State University's Claypool-Young Art Building will present "Bloom: 2017 Annual MSU Senior Juried Art and Design Exhibition," April 5-14. The annual show is an opportunity for MSU Department of Art and Design B.A. and B.F.A. students to exhibit as emerging artists in a professional setting.
Read more at Floyd County Times.
