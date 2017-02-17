SpaceX Launching Lightning Tracker, '...

SpaceX Launching Lightning Tracker, 'Three-Eyed' Raven, Deadly Superbug for NASA

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: SPACE.com

SpaceX is gearing up to launch its 10th commercial cargo mission on Saturday morning , ferrying supplies and an assortment of science investigations to the International Space Station - including a deadly superbug, an advanced lightning sensor, a tool for new autonomous rendezvous capabilities and more. Perched atop an upgraded Falcon 9 booster, the Dragon spacecraft will lift off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A - marking the first time a vehicle has launched from the historic pad since the final, 2011 shuttle mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morehead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 min Constitution 101 24,728
How Dictators Get Started 30 min Constitution 101 24
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr North Mountain 159,393
Trump empty prosises. 2 hr Wisdom 164
liberals and you other idiots 5 hr Wisdom 248
Jt Auto Sales in Fleming County 6 hr OMG 8
Massage parlor? 6 hr Big cod 5
See all Morehead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morehead Forum Now

Morehead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morehead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Morehead, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC