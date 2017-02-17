SpaceX Launching Lightning Tracker, 'Three-Eyed' Raven, Deadly Superbug for NASA
SpaceX is gearing up to launch its 10th commercial cargo mission on Saturday morning , ferrying supplies and an assortment of science investigations to the International Space Station - including a deadly superbug, an advanced lightning sensor, a tool for new autonomous rendezvous capabilities and more. Perched atop an upgraded Falcon 9 booster, the Dragon spacecraft will lift off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A - marking the first time a vehicle has launched from the historic pad since the final, 2011 shuttle mission.
