MSU area consultants recognized at KSBDC Conference -
Morehead State University SBDC staff received awards for its achievements at the Kentucky Small Business Development Center Conference held in Lexington. Amy Miller, Data Entry Specialist I, Kim Jenkins, Ashland SBDC consultant, Mark Murphy, district director, and Michelle Spriggs, Pikeville SBDC consultant were inducted into the exclusive Kentucky Small Business Development Center Million Dollar Loan Club.
