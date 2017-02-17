'Moms Demanding Action' Group Against...

'Moms Demanding Action' Group Against Senate Bill 7

There are 8 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Thursday Feb 9, titled 'Moms Demanding Action' Group Against Senate Bill 7. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

FRANKFORT, Ky A Kentucky State Senator is backing a new bill that would allow people as young as 18 to carry a gun without getting a background check. Senate Bill 7 was set to go before a Senate committee Thursday, but after a last minute change, the measure was pulled from the agenda.

Deborah

Nicholasville, KY

#1 Tuesday Feb 14
Interesting.
hmm

Crestwood, KY

#2 Wednesday Feb 15
Deborah wrote:
Interesting.
Great idea
Builder Cert n License

Frankfort, KY

#3 Wednesday Feb 15
STATE HOMEBUILDERS CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING LAW:

$400.00 provisional certification and licensing exam for Ky homebuilders (pass/fail)

Complete 5 newly constructed homes that pass all government inspections (plumbing, septic, electric, building, & hvac).

Then:

$500.00 yearly FULL CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING upgrade.

LASTLY:

10 hours of continued educational units annually to MAINTAIN FULL CERTIFICATION as a KY HOMEBUILDER. Hours can be obtained at various building inspectors offices/classrooms across this state as a convenience to homebuilders.

That's not to much to pay for home builders and their crooked counterparts now is it?

I think not.

Lmmfao

Lawrenceburg, KY

#4 Wednesday Feb 15
Never does it say that in the article ! Media always baiting you fools!

Horny momma

United States

#5 Wednesday Feb 15
Moms demand action is a social group for women who's husbands refuse to have sex with them. Cmon ladies just put down the Oreos and hop on the treadmill for a bit. Maybe try giving some head to get things going
Wisdom

Florence, KY

#6 Wednesday Feb 15
I think you should look at the Bill before you get up in arms....

Kentucky Senate Bill 7
KY State Legislature page for SB7
Summary

Summary
Amend KRS 527.020 to allow persons not otherwise prohibited by other laws to carry concealed weapons without a license, excluding certain prohibited locations; specify that businesses and health facilities may prohibit concealed weapons by posting notice, with exceptions for some vehicles; amend KRS 237.115 to conform; repeal KRS 403.754.
well

Corbin, KY

#7 Wednesday Feb 15
Dropping the requirement to obtain a CCL.
Wisdom

Florence, KY

#8 Wednesday Feb 15
Not a big deal, if you can obtain a firearm that verification sure eliminate any criminals and save the CCL holder $50 bucks or more. To qualify for a CCL is simple anyway, almost useless unless you are a rank amateur.
