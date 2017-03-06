High school students to launch biolog...

High school students to launch biology research into space

Friday Feb 17 Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

When the next Space-X rocket is launched on Saturday, the research of two Kentucky high school students will be on its way to outer space. The research, conducted by students Will Casto and Danielle Gibsonon with a biology professor, focuses on what effect microgravity will have on the smooth muscle cells in rat hearts.

