2 Toddlers Killed In Meade County Crash
According to state police, 30-year-old Randi Copher of Cloverport was traveling South with her two juvenile children in a 2003 Honda Civic on Midway Rd. For unknown reasons, the Honda driven by Ms. Copher went into a spin and crossed the center where she collided with a 1988 Toyota 4Runner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Morehead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|Constitution 101
|24,728
|How Dictators Get Started
|31 min
|Constitution 101
|24
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|North Mountain
|159,393
|Trump empty prosises.
|2 hr
|Wisdom
|164
|liberals and you other idiots
|5 hr
|Wisdom
|248
|Jt Auto Sales in Fleming County
|6 hr
|OMG
|8
|Massage parlor?
|6 hr
|Big cod
|5
Find what you want!
Search Morehead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC