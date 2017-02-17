2 Toddlers Killed In Meade County Crash

Thursday Feb 9

According to state police, 30-year-old Randi Copher of Cloverport was traveling South with her two juvenile children in a 2003 Honda Civic on Midway Rd. For unknown reasons, the Honda driven by Ms. Copher went into a spin and crossed the center where she collided with a 1988 Toyota 4Runner.

