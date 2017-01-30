Sophomore art exhibition set to open at MSU

Sophomore art exhibition set to open ...

The main gallery of Morehead State University's Claypool-Young Art Building will host the 2017 Sophomore Art and Design Exhibition, Feb. 1-22. The annual show is an opportunity for MSU's Department of Art and Design students to exhibit as emerging artists in a professional setting at the midpoint of their college career.

