Sophomore art exhibition set to open at MSU -
The main gallery of Morehead State University's Claypool-Young Art Building will host the 2017 Sophomore Art and Design Exhibition, Feb. 1-22. The annual show is an opportunity for MSU's Department of Art and Design students to exhibit as emerging artists in a professional setting at the midpoint of their college career.
