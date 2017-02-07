Shelters Replenishing Supplies Before...

Shelters Replenishing Supplies Before Next Cold Spell

Monday Jan 9

The frigid temperatures over the past few days led to shelters around Lexington running low on cold-weather items for the people they serve. Debbie Farinelli with the New Life Day Center says that there was a great demand over the past five days.

