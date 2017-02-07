Rowan Co. deputy injured in gun battl...

Rowan Co. deputy injured in gun battle; 3 bodies found at scene

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Deputies were called to a home on Island Fork Road for a welfare check at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. Morehead Police and Kentucky State Police also responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morehead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
6 Years a Troll 4 min Iambrilliant 30
The End of an ERROR 36 min The Harsh Taskmaster 112
The Truth About Bowling Green Must Be Told 38 min The Harsh Taskmaster 11
How many old fire towers in the Rowan County ar... 1 hr Interested 1
Wisdom Raped a Baby III 1 hr The Harsh Taskmaster 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Betty 158,871
Dawn Hubbard Dewitt 2 hr anonymous 1
See all Morehead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morehead Forum Now

Morehead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morehead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Morehead, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC