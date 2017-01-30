MSUCorps accepting donations, applica...

MSUCorps accepting donations, applications for Build-A-Bed project -

The MSUCorps AmeriCorps Program and its partners are gearing up for their seventh annual Morehead Build-A-Bed Project to provide beds to children who are living in homes with not enough beds or none at all. The goal is to give beds to children PK-12th grade who are forced to sleep on floors, couches, or in beds with multiple other children or family members.

