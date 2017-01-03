MSU Open House program set for Jan. 21 -

Morehead State University's Office of Enrollment Services will host an Open House program Saturday, Jan. 21, starting at 1 p.m. in Button Auditorium on the Morehead campus. According to enrollment services, the Open House events are an excellent opportunity for students and families to discover why MSU has been named one of "America's Best Colleges" by U.S. News and World Report for 13 straight years.

