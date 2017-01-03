3 dead, deputy wounded after shooting, fire in Ky.

3 dead, deputy wounded after shooting...

Three people were found dead in an eastern Kentucky home where a man barricaded himself, shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy and set the mobile home on fire, a sheriff said Monday. The bodies recovered from the burned home were believed to be two women and the suspected shooter, Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks said.

