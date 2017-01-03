3 dead, deputy wounded after shooting, fire in Ky. -
Three people were found dead in an eastern Kentucky home where a man barricaded himself, shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy and set the mobile home on fire, a sheriff said Monday. The bodies recovered from the burned home were believed to be two women and the suspected shooter, Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Morehead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a puppy
|20 min
|wondering
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|Isabella
|157,533
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|45 min
|Wondering
|23,661
|Ky becomes a right to work state.
|2 hr
|Wisdom
|17
|A few construction sites ...new?
|2 hr
|Freaked out
|31
|Kevin (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Kevin who
|10
|Trump empty prosises.
|6 hr
|Wisdom
|31
|whats happening in morehead
|12 hr
|Wondering
|17
Find what you want!
Search Morehead Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC