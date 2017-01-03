'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams...

'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams Dies At Age 96

Tuesday Dec 27

British author Richard Adams, whose 1972 book "Watership Down" became a classic of children's literature, has died, according to his daughter. He was 96. Juliet Johnson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams died in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Eve after getting progressively weaker in recent weeks.

