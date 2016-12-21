Still time to enroll for a Spring 2017a at MSU -
There is still time for new or returning students to register for Morehead State University's 2017 spring academic term. For those not yet enrolled who are considering attending MSU, there is still time to submit an application for the spring term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
