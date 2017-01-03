Shooting Outside Of Jazzy G's Bar & G...

Shooting Outside Of Jazzy G's Bar & Grill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Police are on the scene of a shooting outside of Jazzy G's Bar & Grill on Old Georgetown Street. MOREHEAD, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morehead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divider of a President 3 min The Harsh Taskmaster 5
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Terra Firma 23,664
HOMELY SKINNY FAT PLEnty OF feeesh 2 hr Andys back 9
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr usa 157,535
Looking for a puppy 3 hr wondering 2
Ky becomes a right to work state. 5 hr Wisdom 17
A few construction sites ...new? 5 hr Freaked out 31
whats happening in morehead 15 hr Wondering 17
See all Morehead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morehead Forum Now

Morehead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morehead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Morehead, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC