Rajant Appoints Geoff Smith Executive...

Rajant Appoints Geoff Smith Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing to Drive Global Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Information Technology

In order to meet the company's growth trajectory, Rajant , the pioneer of innovative mobile mesh technology for private wireless networks, announced today the hiring of Geoff Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, and Bernard Taliaferro as Channel Director. The company also opened facilities in Arizona and Kentucky, and added 20 employees overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morehead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary is the next President 2 min Constitution 101 41
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min CruminalForever 156,701
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 21 min lides 23,001
KIM davis should have been fired 1 hr Constitution 101 11
Marty stevens 1 hr tenant 5
liberals and you other idiots 19 hr Cornfused 186
Republican Party coming apart in gigantic LOSS 19 hr antipolicticalcor... 134
See all Morehead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morehead Forum Now

Morehead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morehead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Morehead, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC