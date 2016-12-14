Rajant Appoints Geoff Smith Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing to Drive Global Expansion
In order to meet the company's growth trajectory, Rajant , the pioneer of innovative mobile mesh technology for private wireless networks, announced today the hiring of Geoff Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, and Bernard Taliaferro as Channel Director. The company also opened facilities in Arizona and Kentucky, and added 20 employees overall.
