MSU Fall Commencement recognizes near...

MSU Fall Commencement recognizes nearly 600 degree candidates -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Floyd County Times

Morehead State University honored nearly 600 degree candidates at its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Academic-Athletic Center. There were smiles, cheers and lots of photographs taken as the newest alumni took the ceremonial walk across the stage, signifying the completion of their college degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morehead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min CruminalForever 156,701
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 19 min lides 23,001
KIM davis should have been fired 1 hr Constitution 101 11
Marty stevens 1 hr tenant 5
Hillary is the next President 18 hr antipolicticalcor... 40
liberals and you other idiots 19 hr Cornfused 186
Republican Party coming apart in gigantic LOSS 19 hr antipolicticalcor... 134
See all Morehead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morehead Forum Now

Morehead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morehead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Morehead, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC