MSU Fall Commencement recognizes nearly 600 degree candidates -
Morehead State University honored nearly 600 degree candidates at its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Academic-Athletic Center. There were smiles, cheers and lots of photographs taken as the newest alumni took the ceremonial walk across the stage, signifying the completion of their college degrees.
Morehead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|CruminalForever
|156,701
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|19 min
|lides
|23,001
|KIM davis should have been fired
|1 hr
|Constitution 101
|11
|Marty stevens
|1 hr
|tenant
|5
|Hillary is the next President
|18 hr
|antipolicticalcor...
|40
|liberals and you other idiots
|19 hr
|Cornfused
|186
|Republican Party coming apart in gigantic LOSS
|19 hr
|antipolicticalcor...
|134
