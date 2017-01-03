KSP Investigating Fatal Pike Co. Crash
They say that a preliminary investigation indicated that Tammy Bush was driving on Zebulon Highway when she lost control of her car and struck a utility pole. Tina Buzard, 48, of Pikeville, was a passenger in Bush's vehicle.
