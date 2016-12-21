Coroner Identifies Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell
LEXINGTON, Ky The Fayette County Coroner's Office released the name of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell by the staff at the Fayette County Detention Center. When staff found Hopkins in his cell, he was transported to UK Medical Center where he later died of what the coroner said was natural causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Morehead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boyfriend has a dog problem, it affecting our r... (Dec '11)
|28 min
|How7184
|32
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|Had Enough
|156,837
|KIM davis should have been fired
|32 min
|Wisdom
|30
|Puppy is hurt, leg broken, and I can't afford t... (May '11)
|35 min
|Jackiebriggs
|158
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|22,911
|liberals and you other idiots
|1 hr
|Wisdom
|187
|does cave run lake have a bulldozer sunk in it? (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Mom
|88
Find what you want!
Search Morehead Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC