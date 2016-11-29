Stars Hollow (and Small-Town America) Needs Gay Pride

In one of the queerer moments of the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls - a four-part miniseries released Friday that follows a mother-daughter friendship - the residents of the series' fictional Connecticut town, Stars Hollow, discussed plans to throw its first-ever gay Pride parade. The character of Taylor , helming a town meeting, revealed to attendees that he had timed the event for 2016 to coincide with the 70th birthday of Liza Minnelli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.