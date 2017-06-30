Plane crashes into Moorhead cornfield
A small private plane crashed near Moorhead on Sunday night, Clay County officials said. News media on the scene were reporting that the pilot died, but law enforcement said it could not confirm the pilot's condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, pu...
|Jun 14
|Mother
|2
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC