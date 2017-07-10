Fireworks Shows Across the Valley

Fireworks Shows Across the Valley

Mahnomen: Celebrate Independence Day at Shooting Star as they put on the biggest fireworks display in the region Detroit Lakes: Fireworks on the DL City Beach at dusk Moorhead: Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. at Minnesota State University Moorhead on Nemzek Field Walhalla: Walhalla Fun on the Fourth - The Walhalla Chamber of Commerce sponsors a spectacular display for everyone to enjoy. Wahpeton: Fourth of July Baseball and Fireworks - Celebrate the Fourth of July with baseball and fireworks at Chahinkapa Park.

