Authorities ID body pulled from Red R...

Authorities ID body pulled from Red River in Fargo Tuesday, July 4

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Red River in Fargo, North Dakota, is that of a Moorhead, Minnesota man. A person walking along the river on Saturday night spotted the body and called authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, pu... Jun 14 Mother 2
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing (Nov '16) Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC