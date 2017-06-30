Search resumes in Red River for swim ...

Search resumes in Red River for swim instructor, Moorhead college student

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Star Tribune

Crews from the Fargo Fire Department will be back on the Red River searching for a missing Minnesota State University Moorhead student who went missing Thursday. Fanuel Shewarega Asrat, 24, was swimming with two other men in rapids in the vicinity of the Midtown Dam - also known as Dike West off 4th Street - about 5 a.m. when he disappeared, said Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson.

