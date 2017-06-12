Ruth Vojta ran daycare for infants for 20 years
Ruth Jean Vojta, 71, of Moorhead, Minn., and formerly of Selby, passed away peacefully after complications from mesothelioma and dementia on June 10, 2017, at Ecumen Evergreens of Moorhead.
