North Star Roller Girl Sammi Jones on...

North Star Roller Girl Sammi Jones on derby culture, 'Whip It,' and what a 'gina shiner is

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: City Pages

Fargo-Moorhead isn't known for much, which is why creative writing graduate student Sammi Jones was shocked to find that the region had a roller derby team. Though she was what seasoned players call "fresh meat," she tried out, and miraculously made the cut in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, pu... Jun 14 Mother 2
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing (Nov '16) Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC