Men arrested in reported kidnapping, victim located

Friday Jun 2 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Police Chief Dave Todd says two men wanted for the kidnapping of another man have been arrested in Moorhead and the victim has been located in Richland County. Todd says its believed the men abducted a man in West Fargo at about 1 p.m. Fri.

