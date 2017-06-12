Father charged with rubbing hot sauce...

Father charged with rubbing hot sauce in 2-month-old's eyes

MOORHEAD, MN A 31-year-old father has been charged with rubbing hot sauce and red pepper in his 2-month-old daughter's eyes and keeping her from breathing until she turned blue, according to the Associated Press. He is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault, which are all felonies.

