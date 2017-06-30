Don't call 911 to report a power outa...

Don't call 911 to report a power outage unless there's an actual emergency

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Valley News Live

Storms blew through the Fargo-Moorhead area early Wednesday morning, and it knocked out power briefly to folks on the south end of town. When that happens, 911 dispatchers report dozens and dozens of phone calls from people reporting they don't have power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

