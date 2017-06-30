Don't call 911 to report a power outage unless there's an actual emergency
Storms blew through the Fargo-Moorhead area early Wednesday morning, and it knocked out power briefly to folks on the south end of town. When that happens, 911 dispatchers report dozens and dozens of phone calls from people reporting they don't have power.
