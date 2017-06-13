Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, putting hot sauce in eyes
There are 2 comments on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from Tuesday Jun 13, titled Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, putting hot sauce in eyes. In it, WDTN-TV Dayton reports that:
After a heated courtroom exchange with testimony from the victim's family, 55-year-old Brenton Walker told the court, "I am by no means sorr MOORHEAD, MN - A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter, as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported that Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
|
#1 Wednesday Jun 14
Please come to the south and do that to one of us you S.O.B.!
|
#2 Wednesday Jun 14
He must be some sort of sick person. I'd love to know his background.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC