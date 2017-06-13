Dad accused of throwing fireworks at ...

Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, putting hot sauce in eyes

There are 2 comments on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from Tuesday Jun 13, titled Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, putting hot sauce in eyes. In it, WDTN-TV Dayton reports that:

After a heated courtroom exchange with testimony from the victim's family, 55-year-old Brenton Walker told the court, "I am by no means sorr MOORHEAD, MN - A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter, as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue. KVLY reported that Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lsampson18

Greer, SC

#1 Wednesday Jun 14
Please come to the south and do that to one of us you S.O.B.!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mother

Bartlesville, OK

#2 Wednesday Jun 14
He must be some sort of sick person. I'd love to know his background.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing (Nov '16) Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Clay County was issued at June 17 at 2:23PM CDT

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC