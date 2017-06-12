Charged in infant abuse

A Moorhead man is accused of abusing his 2-month-old daughter, including rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in her eyes and blocking her airway until she turned blue. Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, was charged Friday, June 9, in Clay County District Court with four felonies: neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault.

