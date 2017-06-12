Charged in infant abuse

Charged in infant abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TwinCities

A Moorhead man is accused of abusing his 2-month-old daughter, including rubbing hot sauce and cayenne pepper in her eyes and blocking her airway until she turned blue. Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, was charged Friday, June 9, in Clay County District Court with four felonies: neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child and two counts of third-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing (Nov '16) Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC