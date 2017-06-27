Body of the man that was pulled from ...

Body of the man that was pulled from the Red River has been identified

Wednesday Jun 21

UPDATE: The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed that the body recovered from the Red River on June 15th is that of 29 year old David Michael Tikayne. Tikayne was seen entering the river on June 5th with conflicting witness statements as to whether or not he was able to swim to shore.

