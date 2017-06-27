Body of the man that was pulled from the Red River has been identified
UPDATE: The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed that the body recovered from the Red River on June 15th is that of 29 year old David Michael Tikayne. Tikayne was seen entering the river on June 5th with conflicting witness statements as to whether or not he was able to swim to shore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, pu...
|Jun 14
|Mother
|2
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC