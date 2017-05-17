VIDEO: Construction officially begins...

VIDEO: Construction officially begins on Clay County jailTuesday, May ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

After more than a decade of planning, ground was finally broken Tuesday for the new Clay County jail and Law Enforcement Center in Moorhead. Sheriff Bill Bergquist says the state-of-the-art project has been years in the making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC