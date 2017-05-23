Suspect found at Fargo hotel after pu...

Suspect found at Fargo hotel after pursuit

Friday May 19

A man who led police on a chase has been arrested at a Fargo hotel after abandoning his car and jumping into a cab. Moorhead, Minnesota police tried to stop the man early Friday, but he sped away with officers in pursuit.

