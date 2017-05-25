Police: Man recorded videos in women's restroom at Moorhead...

A Moorhead man is accused of using a cell phone to take videos inside the women's restroom at a Moorhead restaurant. Lt. Tory Jacobson says the videos were made by a former employee at Panchero's Mexican Grill at 803 Belsly Blvd. "We've identified an individual that was working at a restaurant in south Moorhead that had taken his cellphone and taped it under the sink piping" Jacobson said.

