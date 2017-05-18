Overnight construction hitting multip...

Overnight construction hitting multiple locations in and around Moorhead

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Valley News Live

'Tis the season for construction and new projects will be putting multiple highways down to one lane in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The construction will take place at the Interstate 94 Red River bridge, Highway 10 Veterans Memorial bridge over the Red River, Highway 75 bridges over I-94, 20 Street bridge over I-94, Main Ave Southeast/County Road 52 bridge over I-94, 34 Street bridge over I-94, Highway 336 bridge over I-94, Highway 336 bridge over Highway 10, and I-94 Buffalo River bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moorhead Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar '17 Family member 46
News Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Weird Phart 4
Emergency landing Nov '16 Heck yes 1
top 10 dealers (Oct '10) Jul '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
any boi/boi (Jun '16) Jun '16 plz plz 1
News Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12) Feb '16 Hillaryious 19
News The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15) Oct '15 SAMs 1
See all Moorhead Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moorhead Forum Now

Moorhead Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moorhead Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Moorhead, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC