Overnight construction hitting multiple locations in and around Moorhead

'Tis the season for construction and new projects will be putting multiple highways down to one lane in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The construction will take place at the Interstate 94 Red River bridge, Highway 10 Veterans Memorial bridge over the Red River, Highway 75 bridges over I-94, 20 Street bridge over I-94, Main Ave Southeast/County Road 52 bridge over I-94, 34 Street bridge over I-94, Highway 336 bridge over I-94, Highway 336 bridge over Highway 10, and I-94 Buffalo River bridges.

