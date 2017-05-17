Can 'radical empathy' prevent a community from tearing itself in two?
When sizeable refugee populations from African and Muslim countries start resettling in communities that look, talk and pray nothing like them, friction and outright racism can follow. Can simple storytelling prevent that fate? Just hours before an experimental gathering of immigrants and Midwesterners was set to convene on a small college campus in Moorhead, Minnesota, news hit of yet another alleged racist incident about two hours south-east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Moorhead Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Family member
|46
|Moorhead Police Arrest Man In Sex Trafficking I... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Weird Phart
|4
|Emergency landing
|Nov '16
|Heck yes
|1
|top 10 dealers (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|any boi/boi (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|plz plz
|1
|Discontent sues Moorhead over drug ordinance (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|Hillaryious
|19
|The dead buck was pulled from the water and rep... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|SAMs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moorhead Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC